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Home / Amritsar / Punjab Tourism Board earns traders’ praise

Punjab Tourism Board earns traders’ praise

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:03 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Members of the Punjab Tourism Board at the India Travel Mart Amritsar.
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Punjab Tourism Board won the Best Tourism Stall award at India Travel Mart (ITM) Amritsar 2026, which concluded on its third and final day on Monday. An award ceremony recognised outstanding contributions by tourism partners at the exhibition.

The event saw strong participation from travel trade delegates and members of the public, along with productive B2B meetings between exhibitors and industry stakeholders.

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Awards were also presented in various categories. Goa Tourism won the Emerging Destination for Spiritual Tourism award, while Rajasthan Tourism won the award for Best Heritage and Cultural Tourism Promotion. Delhi Tourism secured first place in the Best City Tourism Experience category, while EgyptAir was adjudged the Best Airline.

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Punjab Tourism highlighted its heritage circuit, spiritual tourism and rural experiences. Goa Tourism presented wellness tourism and heritage walks beyond its beaches. Rajasthan Tourism showcased its palaces, forts and desert experiences, while Delhi Tourism focused on the capital’s historical landmarks and modern city offerings. EgyptAir highlighted India-Egypt connectivity and the country’s growing appeal as a leisure destination.

The exhibition drew visitors and travel trade delegates from Amritsar, neighbouring cities and beyond, reflecting its growing reach across the region. Dedicated B2B meeting sessions enabled tour operators, travel agents and destination management companies to hold focused discussions with tourism boards, airlines and hospitality partners. These meetings generated several new business leads and potential collaborations.

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With the conclusion of its third edition, ITM Amritsar 2026 reaffirmed its position as a key platform for tourism promotion and trade networking in the state.

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