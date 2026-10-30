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Home / Amritsar / Punjab trapped in financial ruin, law & order gone for toss: Partap Singh Bajwa

Punjab trapped in financial ruin, law & order gone for toss: Partap Singh Bajwa

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:40 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Partap Singh Bajwa, LoP, Punjab
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Lashing out at the AAP government in Punjab, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Thursday said the current dispensation had pushed the state to financial ruin.

On the law and order front too, it had miserably failed, he added. Terming both the BJP and the AAP two sides of the same coin, Bajwa claimed that the two parties were working with each other to weaken the Congress by splitting its traditional vote bank.

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Addressing the media, he announced that the Congress would hold a massive “Insaf Rally” in Sangrur on November 4, with Rahul Gandhi scheduled to address workers and supporters around 11.30 am.

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Bajwa said Sangrur had been deliberately chosen as the venue as it was considered the political stronghold of the AAP.

The rally, he added, would seek accountability from the ruling party for what he described as five years of unfulfilled promises and governance failures.

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He also questioned the action taken by central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, against AAP leaders.

Despite questioning ministers and officials, the BJP had not taken decisive action against the AAP leadership, Bajwa said.

On the state’s financial position, Bajwa said Punjab’s debt had crossed Rs 4.72 lakh crore and could exceed Rs 5 lakh crore by the end of the present government’s tenure.

He recalled that before coming to power, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised to curb corruption and revenue leak. He had also vowed to generate additional resources by checking illegal mining and help reduce the state’s debt. The Congress leader alleged that the government’s financial record had been contrary to those assurances.

He also criticised the state government’s handling of the drug menace, alleging that those campaigning against drugs were being targeted, while drug traffickers continued to operate.

Referring to former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly said the officer had been projected by the AAP as a key figure in its campaign for justice in sacrilege cases, but was subsequently sidelined after the party came to power.

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