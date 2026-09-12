Punjab turns into testing ground for rafting team

The budding rafters from Khalsa University Amritsar (KUA) and Khalsa College (KC) have undergone a five-day rigorous whitewater river rafting training programme under the aegis of the Punjab Association for Rafting and Adventure Sports (PARAAS) at the UBD Canal on the outskirts of Amritsar.

The training was part of a programme aimed at providing participants with practical instruction in rafting techniques, water safety, teamwork, understanding water currents and responding to challenging situations.

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In an effort to rejuvenate youth interest in adventure sports, the managements of Khalsa University and Khalsa College chalked out the programme to prepare a team to represent Punjab at the upcoming 18th National Rafting Championship, to be held at Devprayag in Uttarakhand next month.

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The 25-member team comprises athletes, trainers, coaches and guides from the sports departments of the institutions and PARAAS.

Gunbir Singh, president of PARAAS, said the initiative was an effort to integrate adventure water sports into the mainstream sports culture of Punjab.

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“PARAAS was formed in 2024 by me with the sole objective of giving the youth of Punjab opportunities in adventure sports. During this period, we registered PARAAS as an association with the state government and worked with the national body TIRF to train nine judges from the state in the nuances and compliance requirements of the sport,” Singh said.

“These judges had the privilege of participating in the 17th National Rafting Championship, where the Indian team was selected to compete in the World Cup in Argentina last year.”

Last year, Danilo Barmaz, president of the World Rafting Federation (WRF), and secretary-general Matteo Benciolini visited potential sites in Punjab, including Harike Wetland, for approval.

After obtaining the necessary permissions from the state and civic administration for the use of the UBDC waterway at Amritsar, PARAAS organised the first-ever River Rafting Basic Coaching Camp.

“Training for women’s, men’s and mixed teams has been accomplished, setting the tone for rigorous training on riverine rapids before participation in the 18th Nationals this autumn. Mentors from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, hubs for adventure water sports, are mentoring the athletes,” Singh said.

Captain Ajay Verma and Rishiraj Singh are currently coaching the team.

Khalsa University Pro-Chancellor Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said the participation of students from the Khalsa institutions in adventure sports was a matter of pride.

“It is the first time that such an effort has been made anywhere in Punjab to scale up adventure sports to this level. Now the young athletes — male, female and even mixed — will take part in the national rafting championship as the first team from Punjab in such a competition,” he said.

Some of the athletes already have experience in dragon boat racing and rowing.

“It is a good opportunity for us to learn and train in adventure sports like rafting. It requires physical and mental toughness, along with extreme endurance. We practise for five hours and also undertake endurance exercises. I am excited and hopeful to perform well and represent Punjab’s first-ever rafting team at upcoming events,” said Anuradha, a rower from Khalsa College.

Originally from Himachal Pradesh, Anuradha said she had always been familiar with the sport.

Like Anuradha, several athletes aged between 20 and 23 are undergoing training for Punjab’s first team in the sport.

“Our endeavour is to bring these opportunities to them, including whitewater rafting, triathlon, pentathlon and other sports,” Gunbir said.