Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabbed 7 govt officials in bribery cases in August

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing drive against corruption, apprehended seven government officials and one private person red-handed while accepting bribes in six different trap cases in August.

Talking to this correspondent on Monday, DGP, Vigilance, Sharad Satya Chauhan said the VB has put up its best efforts to eradicate corruption among public servants in every sphere during the period. He said the VB had submitted challans in 13 cases in various courts last month.

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Besides, three inquiries have also been registered to probe the corruption cases. He added that 10 criminal cases were also registered against 23 accused which included 17 government employees. He added that different courts have decided four bribery cases filed and contested by the VB last month, in which eight persons were convicted and sentenced ranging from 4 to 5 years imprisonment and fine ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 1,00,000.