Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs cop for taking Rs 4K bribe

Amritsar, October 28
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) red-handed for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a resident, Tarlochan Singh, of the Navi Abadi area in Verka here. The ASI, identified as Narinder Singh, is posted at the PSPCL’s Anti-Power Theft police station at Verka in Amritsar.
Vigilance sleuths said the complainant alleged that the ASI was an investigation officer in a power theft case registered against him. He was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 4,000 for the submission of investigation report in the court.
The Vigilance sleuths said after verifying the complaint, a VB team from the Amritsar unit laid a trap and caught the suspect red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI, Narinder Singh, at the VB police station. Further investigations are on in the case.
