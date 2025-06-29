DT
Home / Amritsar / Punjab Vigilance Bureau records statement of Majithia’s close associate Talbir Gill

Punjab Vigilance Bureau records statement of Majithia’s close associate Talbir Gill

Answering media queries, he said he was not pressurised by anyone
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:57 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Bikram Singh Majithia
Talbir Gill, a former personal assistant and close associate of former Punjab Cabinet minister and Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, recorded his statement with the Punjab Vigilance Bureau here on Sunday.

Majithia is facing a disproportionate asset case lodged against him, which was linked to a drug-related case. He was arrested from his residence located in the Green Avenue area on June 25. Apart from amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income, he was also accused by Vigilance for laundering Rs 540 crore of alleged ‘drug money’.

“Vigilance has summoned me and I have recorded my statement with the state agency,” Gill said after recording his statement. The Vigilance team that arrived from Mohali grilled him for over an hour.

He said that it was a serious issue and the case was under investigation and therefore he cannot share the details.

Probably hinting at the questioning regarding the financial transactions, he said the Vigilance had questioned me from a ‘different angle’ this time.

“I had answered all the questions befittingly,” he said while adding that he would appear again whenever the agency summons him.

Answering media queries, he said he was not pressurised by anyone.

Gill, who also unsuccessfully contested from Amritsar South constituency, joined AAP in 2024 after his differences with the party leadership.

