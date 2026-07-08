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Home / Amritsar / Punjab villages hold public screenings of ‘Satluj’ after OTT removal

Punjab villages hold public screenings of ‘Satluj’ after OTT removal

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader says screenings are held in Daroli Bhai and Ghal Kalan villages, attracting a large audience

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:05 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Public screenings being organised in several villages of the Majha region using projectors and large screens.
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After the removal of “Satluj”, a movie based on the life and struggle of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, from an OTT platform, downloaded copies of the film are now being widely circulated, with public screenings being organised in several villages of the Majha region using projectors and large screens.

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Youth groups have been arranging night-time screenings in the open courtyards of village gurdwaras, drawing large gatherings. On Tuesday night, the movie was screened in Pandori village in Amritsar district; Shekhupura and Panjwar villages in Gurdaspur district; and several villages in Tarn Taran district.

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Apart from local youth, several religious organisations and political groups have also joined the initiative by making arrangements for public screenings. In Gurdaspur district, sports promoter Sultan Singh organised a special screening for local athletes and villagers in his native village.

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Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader Rashpal Singh Sosan said screenings were held in Daroli Bhai and Ghal Kalan villages on Tuesday night, attracting a large audience. He said the party planned to organise screenings in four villages of Moga on Wednesday.

Sosan alleged that attempts to stop the movie would not prevent people from learning about Khalra’s life and sacrifice. He said Khalra had laid down his life while revealing the truth, and claimed that the facts depicted in the film could not suppressed by restricting its availability.

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