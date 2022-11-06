Punjabi Literary week concludes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

Four-day literary activities being held to mark the Punjab Diwas culminated on the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) campus. Dean student’s welfare Dr Anish Dua, inaugurated a poet durbar on the last day of the Punjabi week celebrations being held at School of Punjabi Studies.

Dr Dua said poetry was the most expressive form of storytelling. “Life experiences are put into words and presented through poetry and poetry should give creative expression to the existential concerns of man on both aesthetic and cognitive levels. Therefore, human life is incomplete without poetry,” he said.