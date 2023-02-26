Punjabi signboards in Khadoor Sahib

Tarn Taran, February 25
Shopkeepers and the proprietors of various commercial establishments of Khadoor Sahib have replaced the old boards on their shops and institutions with new boards carrying Punjabi text.
The development comes following an appeal by Baba Sewa Singh, the head of the Kar Sewa Sect in Khadoor Sahib.
Notably, most boards already had Punjabi text. Baba Sewa, in a meeting on Saturday, expressed his gratitude to the shopkeepers. The meeting was attended by members of the panchayat, shopkeepers and members of the local Gurdwara Managing Committee.
