Punjabi singers, schoolchildren enthral visitors at Saras Mela in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

To attract visitors at the 14-day Saras Mela, being held at the Ranjit Avenue dasehra grounds, cultural and musical programmes are being hosted by the administration.

Special performances from students of various government schools of the district are being held as a part of folk and cultural shows.

The event is hosting live musical performances by Punjabi singers and city-based sufi poet and singer Supnandan Kaur also performed at the mela. Before Supnandan, folk dance performances were given by students of government schools, who presented traditional giddha, bhangra and boliyan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Randhir Singh Mudhal, along with senior officials from the District Education Department, also gave away prizes and certificates to students for their outstanding performances.

Along with live performances, food stalls offering Rajasthani and Punjabi delicacies also attracted food lovers at the venue. A special kids’ corner has been set up with swings and games to engage kids.

Moodhal said a separate cultural stage has also been set up during the fair for school children, who want to perform at the event. On November 10, Punjabi singer Masha Ali will perform at the venue.