Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 22

Despite February 21 set as the deadline by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for replacing boards mentioning names of institutions (public and private) with Punjabi ones to give prominence to the language, not much has changed, especially in the private sector.

The CM had earlier asked all the institutions to give prominence to Punjabi while writing the names of offices. The institutions were asked to replace such boards where Punjabi was not used in prominence till February 21. Apart from the government offices, the instructions were also applicable to private institutions, businesses and shops.

Even in the buildings and institutions run by the government, only partial implementation can be seen as still many of the boards and direction signs are still written in Roman Script.

The residents stated that the state government had made residents believe that it is serious for promoting the mother language as the CM had very vocally claimed that Punjabi would be given prominence in all spheres of life.

“Either these were mere hollow claims or the government has backtracked from implementing CM’s orders,” said a resident Kultar Singh. Though many residents stated that the government should not interfere in what people eat, drink, wear or the language they use, it can easily make punjabi as a language for official works and it would help in promoting the language.

“In government offices, most of the work is still being done in English which a large section of the society is unable to read and write. Furthermore the government can start by recruiting sufficient number of Punjabi language teachers in schools as many of the posts are lying vacant,” suggested another resident.