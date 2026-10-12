Punjabi writers Jasvir Rana, Amarjit Kaunke honoured

Noted Punjabi writers Jasvir Rana and Amarjit Kaunke were honoured with the Dr Kulwant Yadgari Award and the Parminderjit Yadgari Award, respectively, at the annual programme of the Akhar Sahit Akademi and Dr Kulwant Yadgari Trust at Virsa Vihar here on Sunday.

The awards comprised a memento, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 21,000 each.

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The programme also witnessed the release of “Badalde Parchhawe”, a book by Dr Karnail Shergill, a Punjabi writer and medical doctor based in the UK.

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Jasvir Rana, known for his contribution to Punjabi fiction, has more than half a dozen short story collections and a novel to his credit. His works include Sikhar Dupehra, Khittiyan Ghum Rahiyan Ne, Billian Akkhan Da Jadoo and Kinnran Da Vi Dil Hunda Hai. Rana also works as a teacher at a government school in Amargarh.

Amarjit Kaunke, born in Ludhiana in 1964, is a noted Punjabi poet, translator and literary editor. He has published six poetry collections in Punjabi and four in Hindi, besides five books of children’s literature.

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His literary contributions also include translating around 40 books into Hindi and Punjabi, bringing the works of several eminent writers to readers across the two languages.

Kaunke has received the Sahitya Akademi Translation Award, along with recognition from the Punjab Languages Department, GNDU and other organisations. He has also been associated with the literary magazine Pratiman, which has been published continuously since 2003.