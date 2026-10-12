DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Punjabi writers Jasvir Rana, Amarjit Kaunke honoured

Punjabi writers Jasvir Rana, Amarjit Kaunke honoured

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:09 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jasvir Rana receives an award during a programme in Amritsar on Sunday. Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

Noted Punjabi writers Jasvir Rana and Amarjit Kaunke were honoured with the Dr Kulwant Yadgari Award and the Parminderjit Yadgari Award, respectively, at the annual programme of the Akhar Sahit Akademi and Dr Kulwant Yadgari Trust at Virsa Vihar here on Sunday.

The awards comprised a memento, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 21,000 each.

Advertisement

The programme also witnessed the release of “Badalde Parchhawe”, a book by Dr Karnail Shergill, a Punjabi writer and medical doctor based in the UK.

Advertisement

Jasvir Rana, known for his contribution to Punjabi fiction, has more than half a dozen short story collections and a novel to his credit. His works include Sikhar Dupehra, Khittiyan Ghum Rahiyan Ne, Billian Akkhan Da Jadoo and Kinnran Da Vi Dil Hunda Hai. Rana also works as a teacher at a government school in Amargarh.

Amarjit Kaunke, born in Ludhiana in 1964, is a noted Punjabi poet, translator and literary editor. He has published six poetry collections in Punjabi and four in Hindi, besides five books of children’s literature.

Advertisement

His literary contributions also include translating around 40 books into Hindi and Punjabi, bringing the works of several eminent writers to readers across the two languages.

Kaunke has received the Sahitya Akademi Translation Award, along with recognition from the Punjab Languages Department, GNDU and other organisations. He has also been associated with the literary magazine Pratiman, which has been published continuously since 2003.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts