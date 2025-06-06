DT
Home / Amritsar / Punjab’s cricket passion rekindled by Kings

Punjab’s cricket passion rekindled by Kings

Punjab Kings’ thrilling comeback to the IPL final after 11 years has reignited cricket fever across the state
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:55 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
A coach gives tips to budding cricketers at a cricket academy in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Though the Punjab Kings lost the IPL final to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the match significantly revived public interest in cricket, with fans glued to their screens to watch the thrilling encounter. Those unable to watch the match live stayed updated through mobile devices, as the final was played in Ahmedabad. Friends and families gathered at common venues to enjoy the pulsating tie, especially since it marked Punjab Kings’ return to the IPL final after 11 long years.

The IPL has also sparked renewed enthusiasm among the younger generation. Across cities and villages in Punjab, cricket academies are witnessing a surge in enrolment, with young children taking up the sport.

Ravjit Singh, a keen observer of the game, dejectedly said that none of the Punjab Kings’ batsmen stood up to the combined pressure of RCB’s tight bowling and sharp fielding. Ravjit felt that Punjab Kings players should reflect the true essence of Punjab — its grit and tenacity.

Amritsar, the city with a rich cricketing legacy, has produced legendary cricketers like Mohinder Amarnath, Bishan Singh Bedi, Madan Lal, Harvinder Singh and more recently, Abhishek Sharma. Notably, Amritsar-born Hasrat Kaur Gill was appointed the vice-captain of Australia’s U-19 women’s squad for their Malaysian tour.

With Punjab reaching the IPL final after more than a decade, cricket lovers were ecstatic. Social media was abuzz with reactions, memes and commentary. In the run to the match, social media users and fans hailed Punjab Kings’ star player Shreyas Iyer as Sarpanch. It reflected the Punjabi psyche, especially in rural areas, where Sarpanch is highly regarded. The team’s co-owner Preity Zinta also received widespread admiration.

Social media was filled with shots of Iyer while popular Punjabi songs played in the background. One social media post read: “Iyer, dejected after final heartbreak against RCB, vows to win the IPL next year.”

Before the final, a city-based NGO, Voice of Amritsar, had pledged to plant 100 saplings of Gulmohar if Punjab Kings emerged victorious. Although disappointed by the loss, NGO representative Seenu Arora said the team’s spirited performance and talent across departments gave them hope for a strong comeback. He said as a gesture of encouragement, the NGO planted 50 fully grown trees along the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road today.

He added that Punjab-origin players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are currently doing well for the national team, while Yuvraj Singh has carved out a niche in international cricket. Arora expressed hope that many more players from Punjab would continue to bring glory to the state through the sport.

