Goindwal Sahib jail doctor arrested after drug capsules are recovered

A doctor posted at the Central Jail in Goindwal Sahib was arrested after jail authorities allegedly recovered 997 drug capsules, two mobile phones and cash from his possession during a search.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harinder Singh identified the accused as Dr Anmolpreet Singh, a resident of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district.

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The DSP said the doctor came under suspicion while entering the jail complex and was searched under the supervision of Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh. During the search, officials allegedly recovered a packet concealed beneath a cloth wrapped around his body. The packet contained 997 drug capsules.

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Police also recovered two touchscreen mobile phones allegedly hidden inside the doctor’s shoes and seized Rs 2,630 in cash from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 52-A of the Prisons Act, 1894.

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The accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to one day's police custody. Police are probing the source of the contraband and whether it was intended to be supplied inside the jail.