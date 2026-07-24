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Home / Amritsar / Goindwal Sahib jail doctor arrested after drug capsules are recovered

Goindwal Sahib jail doctor arrested after drug capsules are recovered

Doctor comes under suspicion while entering jail complex, searched under supervision of Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:21 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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A doctor posted at the Central Jail in Goindwal Sahib was arrested after jail authorities allegedly recovered 997 drug capsules, two  mobile phones and cash from his possession during a search.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harinder Singh identified the accused as Dr Anmolpreet Singh, a resident of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district.

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The DSP said the doctor came under suspicion while entering the jail complex and was searched under the supervision of Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh. During the search, officials allegedly recovered a packet concealed beneath a cloth wrapped around his body. The packet contained 997 drug capsules.

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Police also recovered two touchscreen mobile phones allegedly hidden inside the doctor’s shoes and seized Rs 2,630 in cash from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 52-A of the Prisons Act, 1894.

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The accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to one day's police custody. Police are probing the source of the contraband and whether it was intended to be supplied inside the jail.

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