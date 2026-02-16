Purse snatching case: Two held

The Civil Lines police have arrested two snatchers who had robbed a woman in the posh Lawrence Road area here six days ago. The duo has been identified as Parampreet Singh of Sultanwind village and Prince of the Azad Nagar area located on Sultanwind Road.

The police said the accused had snatched a woman’s purse near Kanha Sweets on Lawrence Road on February 9. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Immediately after receiving information, police teams reached the spot and initiated a probe.

They were produced before a court and brought on police remand for investigation.