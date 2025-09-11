Putting 'Amritsari Kulcha' on the map: Punjab explores possibility of GI tag for iconic dish

Punjab’s Food Processing Department is exploring the possibility of securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Amritsari Kulcha’, a famous dish that originated from Amritsar.

A GI tag is a status given to a product that has a unique quality or characteristic due to its specific geographical origin.

Principal Secretary, Food Processing Department, Punjab, Rakhee Gupta Bhandari said it will not only enhance the city’s culinary legacy but also unlock new opportunities for branding, exports, market expansion and ultimately will lead to creating new job opportunities.

She chaired a meeting at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, to discuss initiatives of the food processing sector. The meeting brought together faculty members from the Department of Food Science and Technology, representatives from industry associations and processing units, such as murabba, pickle, basmati rice, honey and jaggery, said an official statement.

She emphasised the significance of the food agro-processing sector, referring to it as a ‘sunshine industry’ due to its immense potential for growth and employment generation.

She highlighted the need for building strong backward and forward linkages for food business operators (FBOs) to ensure the sector’s sustainable development.

She also commended Guru Nanak Dev University for its proactive efforts in bridging the academia-industry gap. The food processing department is framing policies to fortify the entire value chain, from farm to factory to fork, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.

The meeting also addressed key industry demands and potential solutions for the growth of Punjab’s food processing sector.

Key discussion points included establishing food parks and technology exchange platforms to foster innovation and infrastructure development, besides ensuring the availability of skilled manpower and modern food testing labs to maintain quality and safety standards.

The discussions focused on developing processing facilities for various products such as fruits, vegetables, papad, wadian, honey, spices and jaggery.

Proposals for cold storage facilities with APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) support and enhanced cargo handling of perishables at the Amritsar airport were also explored.

Additionally, promoting honey exports through Punjab Agro was highlighted as a potential growth opportunity for the sector.