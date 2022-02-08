Pvt bank ex-manager booked for fraud

Amritsar, January 7
Civil Lines police have booked a former relationship manager of a private bank for allegedly misappropriating a huge amount from the accounts of bank customers.
The accused, identified as Veenus Sharma, was booked by the police after a probe. The police carried out a probe after a complaint filed by Kunal Khanna, branch manager of the bank, located on Court Road area here.
In his complaint lodged with the police, Kunal stated that the bank received complaints from its customers that the accused fraudulently accessed their accounts, changed e-mail ID, telephone numbers and transferred different amounts in his personal account.
The bank found that he made liquidation of existing FDs by forging customers’ signatures on the vouchers through net-banking. He also availed multiple loans on credit cards and personal loans on the name of the customers. The funds were used through ATM withdrawals and credit card bill payments for the cards held in the name of Veenus Sharma. He alleged he misappropriated Rs 90 lakh. The bank also found serious lapses on the part of the accused.
The Civil Lines police have registered a case under Sections 420, 408, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Section 66-C of the Information Technology Act.
The police said the accused was booked following DA legal opinion. Efforts are on to nab him.
