Pvt firm donates 59 sewing machines, 28 tricycles among the needy in Amritsar

Private firm Kandhari Food Private Limited, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, donated 59 sewing machines, 28 tricycles and two water coolers among beneficiaries during a Red Cross Society event held here on Thursday. Representatives of various social organisations, persons with disabilities and needy students attended a programme. Additional Deputy Commissioner Pallavi Mishra said corporate initiatives aimed at supporting disadvantaged sections of society could help beneficiaries become more self-reliant. The tricycles were distributed among persons with disabilities, while the sewing machines were given to students.

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