Pvt firm employee robbed of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

Four armed miscreants robbed a cash management firm employee Sharanjit Singh, a resident of Raj Avenue, Kale Ghanupur, of over Rs 10 lakh at the old octroi near Guru Nanak Dev University here on Monday.

He was going towards the Kabir Park side around 9.30am when the incident took place. The bike-borne accused intercepted him and threw red chilli powder into his eyes. The accused tried to snatch his bag containing the cash, but he resisted. The accused then attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon leaving him injured though he resisted their attempt to snatch the bag. Then, the miscreants took out a pistol and threatened to shoot him. He was rushed to the hospital where he was under treatment. He suffered injuries on his arms, hand and waist.

The police officials led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Singh reached the spot along with SHOs of the Islamabad and Chheharta police stations there.

ADCP Dr Mehtab Singh said Sharnjot worked with Radiant cash management firm that was involved in taking cash from firms and depositing the same with banks. As per a preliminary probe, it was found that the armed robbers with faces covered decamped with the bag containing around Rs 10 lakh. He said CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned.

Auto-rickshaw driver Sarwan Singh, an eye-witness, said he was going to pick a student for dropping her in the school when he saw four persons surrounding him. He said initially he thought they were making some reel but later he found that he was robbed by the miscreants.