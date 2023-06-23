Pvt firm staffer robbed of 85K

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two unknown motorcycle-borne persons robbed a finance firm employee, Harshpreet Singh of New Deep Nagar area in Ludhiana, of Rs 85,200. He works as a collection agent with Annpurna Finance Company. He said around 11.45 am on Wednesday, he was going to deposit the amount in the bank. He said as he reached near Sekhon Gali, two bike-borne persons came from the rear and hit his bike following which he fell down. The accused snatched his bag. The Beas police have registered a case. TNS

Three held with 217-gm heroin

Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police on Wednesday arrested three persons in separate cases and confiscated heroin from their possession. The Gharinda police seized 102-gm heroin from Janak Singh of Rangarh village while the Lopoke police seized 107-gm heroin along with electronic scale from Major Singh and Balraj Singh of Bhullar village. Similarly, the Tarsikka police nabbed Dilbagh Singh with 8-gm heroin.