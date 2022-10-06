PWD workers burn govt’s effigy

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 5

Workers of the Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Department on Wednesday burnt effigies of the state government on the occasion of Dasehra, demanding the regularisation of their services.

State leader Gurwinder Singh Bath and Jal Supply and Sanitation Workers Union (Punjab) District President Dilbag Singh noted that they had been working in the department for the last 10 to 15 years, but their services were yet to be regularised.

The leaders demanded that they be considered as regular employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department. The leaders warned that the workers would participate in a state-level rally in Dhuri, on October 7, in huge numbers, to reiterate their demands.