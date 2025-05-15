Qadian: The home of Ahmadiyya community

Qadian is the headquarters of the Ahmadiyya community. For the uninitiated, Ahmadiyya is a movement that differs from mainstream Islam basically in its belief that Mirza Ghulam Ahmad was the promised Messiah. The community emphasises peaceful advocacy of faith, human fraternity and a spiritual understanding of jihad, as opposed to violent jihad.

Profile of Qadian city

Qadian is a municipal town of Gurdaspur district, situated 18 km from Batala and 50 km from Amritsar. It was established in 1530 by a religious scholar Mirza Haidi Baig. A majority of the residents speak Punjabi. A significant minority, about 10 per cent of the population, speak Urdu. Urdu signboards are a common sight in areas like Mohalla Ahmadiyya.

In Qadian, the sense of community is a strong element with residents knowing each other and sharing a close-knit environment. The pace of life is slow and people have strong bonds. The city may not be having the same range or level of amnesties as adjoining towns of Batala and Gurdaspur. However, it has a unique character and charm often reflecting in its historical roots and cultural traditions.

The city is known to the world as the birthplace of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and also for its religious significance. Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, too, live in total harmony with the Ahmadiyyas here. There are many who say this war-ravaged world must learn how to live in peace and harmony from the Ahmadiyyas. The town serves as a centre for religious learnings, hosting theological schools and organising annual gatherings like the ‘Jalsa Salana’.

This ‘Jalsa’ is a convention from where Ahmadiyya Muslims from more than 160 countries gather for a three-day annual gathering typically in December. The last time the exact count was pegged at 163 nations. The Jalsa is a kind of pilgrimage for the Ahmadiyya Muslims. This community places a strong emphasis on social service and community engagement. Special trains are run from Amritsar to bring Ahmadiyyas who cross over from Pakistan for the annual convention.

The town, which is an integral part of Gurdaspur district, is also famous for its educational institutions and a theological school. It is also a Vidhan Sabha seat, represented by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. Earlier, his wife, Charanjit Bajwa and sibling Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa held the seat. The other mainline political leader from Qadian is five-time MLA and ex-Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

The town’s claim to fame also lies in the Noor hospital. Built in 1917, it was the first hospital to be built in the area by the Jamaat-e-Ammadiyya who fully funded the health centre. Says Majid Mahmood, “The hospital-established so painstakingly with limited resources is now, by the grace of Allah, a hospital that caters annually to thousands of residents not only of this town but from the neighbouring towns and cities as well. It has all the major facilities a good hospital is expected to have. The hospital held its centennial celebrations in October 2017 and was attended by dignitaries and local residents. It is the oldest multi-disciplinary hospital of Punjab.”

K Tariq, in-charge of press facilities, says the other two things that stand out in this town are Bahishti Maqbra where the body of the founder of the community, Mirza Ghulam Ahmed, was buried in 1908 and the Minaratul Masih. Minaratul Masih is a stone minaret, located adjacent to the Aqsa Mosque. It was constructed under the direction of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad. It is 105-ft-tall, has 92 steps and three balconies.

Another distinct feature of the town is that it has a purely theological school in which Arabic is taught and Arabic scholars are trained. Its principal is Mujib Ahmed Lone. “All students of this school have dedicated their lives to the service of their faith,” he said. The community gives aid and allowances to needy students, orphans, widows and the disabled from its funds. In 1955, when much of the surrounding area was flooded, the community provided medical aid as well as help in repairing homes for the poor.