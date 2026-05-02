Qatar Airways resumes daily flights from Amritsar after distruption due to Iran-Israel conflict

In a major relief for international travellers from Punjab, Qatar Airways has resumed its daily flight operations from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here from the last week of April.

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Earlier, the airline was operating only two flights a week. It has now restored its regular schedule after suspending services in the first week of March, when Qatari airspace was closed due to the Iran-Israel conflict.

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According to available information, the flight from Doha arrives in Amritsar at around 2.30 am, while the return departs at approximately 3:30 pm. The service is considered highly important for passengers travelling from Punjab to the United States, Canada and Europe via Doha.

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In another positive development, Air India Express has also resumed its daily flights to Sharjah. Previously, multiple daily flights from Amritsar to Sharjah and Dubai were operating, catering to a large number of Punjabi travellers heading to Gulf countries. However, operations were halted after the war.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has not yet restarted its Sharjah flights from Amritsar, though passengers remain hopeful that the airline will soon restore the service. Some services on the Dubai route also continue to be affected.

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Adding to the relief for travellers, Qatar Airways has announced that passengers who have booked for travel up to October can change their travel dates without incurring change fees, although fare differences may apply.

Sameep Singh of the Fly Amritsar Initiative said the restoration of daily international flights from Amritsar would greatly benefit passengers, especially those travelling to Toronto, Montreal and several cities in the United States.