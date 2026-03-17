Qatar Airways resumes limited Doha-Amritsar flights from today

In a partial restoration of international connectivity, Qatar Airways will resume limited flight operations between Doha and Amritsar from March 18.

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According to the revised schedule, flight QR548 will operate on the Doha-Amritsar sector on March 18, while the return flight, QR549, from Amritsar to Doha is scheduled for March 19. The airline has announced that it will operate a limited number of flights between March 18 and March 28, offering greater flexibility to passengers during this period.

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In an official statement, the airline acknowledged the disruption caused to travellers and assured that efforts are underway to ensure a safe and gradual resumption of normal services. It stated that full-scale operations will recommence only after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority declares the complete reopening of Qatari airspace.

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“We recognise this situation may be unsettling and are working to keep you moving while we prepare for the safe return of our usual operations. Your patience and understanding mean a great deal to us,” the statement read, while expressing gratitude for continued passenger support.

Passengers holding confirmed bookings on affected routes will be contacted with updated flight details. The airline has advised travellers to check schedules and book tickets through its official website, mobile application, or authorised travel agents.

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Meanwhile, Yogesh Kamra, convener of the Fly Amritsar Initiative, welcomed the move, terming it “good news for Punjabis” as international connectivity from Amritsar begins to improve. “Further updates regarding schedules and operations are expected in the coming days as the situation evolves,” he said.

It is worth noting that Qatar Airways flights between Doha and Amritsar had been suspended since March 3 due to airspace closures following joint strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.