Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

In view of the G20 Summit, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation is re-carpeting city roads in a hurry to complete the task before the start of the event. However, residents and local activists claim that the quality is being compromised in the hurry to complete the work.

The Airport Road, re-carpeted recently by the MC, also witnessed several flaws. On the Gumtala-Mirankot stretch, the road outside Janta Hospital witnessed a small pothole, which exposes the negligence of the authorities concerned.

Michal Rahul, an activist, said, “In a hurry to complete the works on time, the authorities concerned have failed to meet the set quality standards. Such a substand work will not serve the purpose. They should re-carpet the road properly. The gravel is also not properly laid on some other road stretches.