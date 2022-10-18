Quality of mid-day meal inspected at govt school

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 17

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr Nayan Jassal today said any compromise in the quality of food served to students under the mid-day meal scheme in government schools was totally unwarranted and undesirable.

The ADC checked the quality of food by having it during inspection at Government Primary School at Prempura. She said proper implementation of the scheme is the top priority of the administration.

The ADC, Nayan Jassal, also visited the kitchens where the food was cooked and checked the utensils in which the food for children was prepared.