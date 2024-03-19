Quality sleep vital for good health, say experts

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 18

To mark World Sleep Day which was on Friday (March 15), the local unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held a seminar here on Monday in which the importance of quality sleep of 7 to 7.5 hours was stressed. Dr GS Aulakh, district secretary of the IMA, informed that the theme of World Sleep Day this year was ‘Sleep equity for global health’.

Dr Varun Gupta, senior member of the IMA, said that one-third of life is spent in sleep but it affects the remaining two-third part of life. He said that sleep hours vary according to the occupation and lifestyle of an individual and quality sleep is more important. One hour before going to sleep, TV, screen or mobiles should be avoided, he stressed.

He cautioned that improper sleep leads to high blood pressure, obesity, decreased work capacity, irritability and psychiatric disorders and affects driving and other tasks that require focus. Sleep being the fundamental right of an individual, should not be disturbed by loudspeakers during night and early morning hours for which public awareness is the need of the hour.

