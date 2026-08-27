Queuing up for train tickets a passé now

Gone are the days when travellers queued up to buy train tickets. Now, get the booking done through your mobile phone, courtesy RailOne app.

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At the city railway station today, the app was installed in 250 passengers’ cellphones as part of the Firozpur railway division initiative to create awareness about the online facility.

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Aiming at promoting digital ticketing, a special drive was held to apprise passengers of the app benefits.

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Senior divisional commercial manager Basant Kumar urged passengers to buy tickets digitally as it simplified the entire process.

The application comes handy, especially in this digital era, a local said.

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With the app in place, travellers need not carry change or wait in queues.