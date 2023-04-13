Quick complaint redress system has been set up in Amritsar, says CP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh has said a quick complaint redress system has been set up in order to facilitate early disposal of people’s complaints.

“After joining as the Commissioner of Police here, I have observed long pendency of complaints that remained with the police stations or with police officials for want of necessary action. The system would make them accountable and ensure early disposal of complaints,” he said.

In case of prime facie cognizable offence, an FIR would be registered immediately while in case of a complaint necessitating a probe it would be completed in time-bound manner. Investigation would be concluded within a maximum of 40 days.

“Thereafter, if requires registration of FIR, a case would be registered or it would be disposed of,” he said.

He said social media handles had been planned for submitting online complaints which would be forwarded to police stations concerned or officials for necessary action, of course, in a time-bound manner.

For decreasing the pendency, special camps of crime against women and economic offence wing are being held in the Police Lines and the complaints were being disposed off amicably.

The petty crime including, snatching has been a bane of holy city. Besides local residents, many tourists and devotees fall prey to the miscreants. However, a number of them prefer not to approach the police fearing harassment and police inaction. The police stations also combined these complaints with old FIRs in order to ‘bring down’ the crime rate in the holy city. The city also witnesses instances of street fights and vehicle lifting on regular basis. Usually the complainants had to wait for couple of days before their FIRs are registered.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner said that streamlining the traffic in the holy city is also being done on priority basis. Additional cops have been deputed with the traffic wing for regulating the traffic.

“For streamlining the traffic in the holy city we needed to take help of the technology as it is not humanly possible to remain on chowk especially during extreme weather conditions especially in summers. We are in talks with the government and authorities concerned for setting up traffic signals with countdown timers so that commuters wait for their signals and don’t jump the red light,” he said.

He said that wrong parking is another major concern in the city. If people park their vehicles in sensible manner and allotted places, it would increase the parking space in the city by 40 per cent.