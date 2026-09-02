Race for Ajnala seat hots up amid talks of BJP-alliance buzz

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The final picture is likely to emerge only after discussion on the proposed alliance between the BJP, the SAD and the SAD (Punar Surjit), is settled. While no formal announcement has been made so far, Ajnala on Monday claimed that an alliance between the BJP and the Akali parties was almost final and that a formal announcement would be made soon.

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Speaking with a BJP banner prominently displayed behind him, the leader said he would contest the Ajnala seat irrespective of whether he had to contest on the BJP’s lotus symbol or the SAD’s scales symbol. “Once the alliance is finalised, the party which is allotted Ajnala under the seat-sharing arrangement will contest,” he added.

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His statement has further complicated the race. A veteran Akali leader, Ajnala had joined the SAD (Punar Surjit) last year. His son, Bonny Ajnala, had earlier left the SAD and joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, the SAD has appointed Jodh Singh Samra, another strong contender from the seat, as its in-charge for the Ajnala constituency.

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If the constituency is assigned to the BJP in the seat-sharing arrangement, the competing claims could present a delicate challenge for the alliance partners.

Ajnala, however, sought to project unity with his son, saying Bonny Ajnala would campaign alongside him during the election.

On Samra’s possible candidature, Ajnala said that even if the SAD decided to give him the ticket, he would support the party candidate and work to ensure his victory.