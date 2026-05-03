‘Raghu Rai: Thank you for telling Amritsar’s story, in its beauty and its turbulence”

By Damanjeet Kaur and Kanwal Singh

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Raghu Rai’s presence was never just about who he was, but how he saw things. Through his lens, he didn’t just take photographs, he showed moments as they were, making people pause and look more closely.

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He was born in Jhang, Punjab, now part of Pakistan. Like many families of that time, he witnessed the horrors of Partition. Those beginnings stayed with him, quietly shaping the way he saw and photographed the world.

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As the Punjabi saying goes, “bande da kam bolda hai,” a person’s work speaks for itself, and in his case, it continues to speak across generations. Though he has taken his final leave from this world, his photographs remain enduring testaments to his genius. They continue to live in the spaces we inhabit, in homes, in memory and in the way we have come to see places like Amritsar.

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A lens before the rupture

Long before narratives hardened and access became restricted in the 1980s, Raghu Rai was photographing a Punjab that was changing in front of him. Some of these images don’t just remain photographs, you carry them with you and they leave you with questions.

My co-author recalls her college days, encountering a photograph of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale adjusting his “Dumala”. It was not just the subject that drew attention, but the moment itself. There was an unusual intimacy in that frame, something that made her pause and wonder how the photographer managed to get that close. And more importantly, how was that moment allowed to be captured? Especially during a time when Punjab was moving toward one of its most turbulent phases.

The man behind that frame was Raghu Rai, a photographer whose work quietly entered homes across Punjab, often without people realising it. Today, images of 1980s Harmandir Sahib are widely visible on walls, in markets, on trucks and jeeps. Yet behind many of these now iconic visuals lies the eye that first framed them.

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Growing Up with Images in Amritsar

My co-author, who is from Amritsar, grew up in a home where photographs were simply part of everyday life. Almost every house had an image of Sri Harmandir Sahib, familiar, constant and quietly present.

Alongside these were other photographs you would see in markets around the Golden Temple, in old shops or now even online. Many of them often without people realising it, carried Raghu Rai’s signature. To understand where these images came from, we have to go back to the early 1980s, before Operation Blue Star. Amritsar was tense, but not yet closed off. Access was limited, but it still existed. Journalists and photographers could move through spaces that would soon become inaccessible.

Bhindranwale, who was becoming a powerful and controversial figure at the time, was not entirely distant from the media. He did engage with journalists on occasion, whether to present his side or respond to what was being said about him. It was in this narrow window that Raghu Rai was able to make some of his most lasting images. His photographs of Bhindranwale do not attempt to define him. They simply capture him in a moment of being.

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The art of presence

From the Bangladesh Liberation War to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Raghu Rai’s work stands apart, not merely for its subjects, but for its sensibility. His images do not feel intrusive, they feel present. There is no visible struggle for space in his frames, no sense of force. Instead, there is a quiet acceptance as if the moment itself allowed to be documented.

A member of Magnum Photos, his approach was rooted in patience and immersion rather than interruption. He did not arrive simply to capture. He observed, waited and became part of the environment he was documenting.

This sensibility is equally visible beyond Punjab. His photograph of an evening prayer in Kashmir in 1989, set against the stillness of Dal Lake, reflects the same restraint and depth. The frame does not seek drama. It rests in silence, allowing the viewer to feel the moment rather than interpret it.

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Aftermath and memory

After June 1984, everything changed. Operation Blue Star reshaped not only the physical landscape of Amritsar, but also access, memory and the act of witnessing. Spaces that once allowed observation fell silent. What could be seen and what could be shown became deeply contested.

In the immediate aftermath, when access to the Akal Takht was restricted, only a handful of images reached the public. Among them, Raghu Rai’s photographs stood apart. They did not explain what had happened, but allowed people to feel it.

His images of pilgrims standing before the damaged Akal Takht carried a stillness heavy with disbelief. Another frame lingers on women peering into locked rooms, caught between curiosity and grief, as though searching for traces of something already lost. When these images appeared in newspapers, they did not merely inform. They became intimate encounters with history. Over time, they moved beyond documentation and settled into memory.

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Beyond conflict: The other Amritsar

To read Raghu Rai solely through the lens of conflict is to miss the depth of his work. His Amritsar also existed in stillness, in the early morning light over the Harmandir Sahib, in the discipline of sewa and in the rhythm of everyday life. There is a tenderness in the way he photographs devotion, not as spectacle, but as something lived.

His lens moved effortlessly between the extraordinary and the ordinary, giving both equal weight. In doing so, he revealed a truth often overlooked. Even in turbulent times, life continues with faith, routine and quiet endurance.

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Amritsar as memory and archive

“When you look at a city, it’s like reading the hopes, aspirations and pride of everyone who built it.” — Hugh Newell Jacobsen

Founded in 1577 by Guru Ramdas, Amritsar holds multiple pasts within it. Sikh, colonial and contemporary histories coexist in the same space. Raghu Rai does not separate these layers. He allows them to exist together, as they do in lived experience. This layered character finds expression in “Amritsar: A City in Remembrance”, edited by Gurmeet S Rai. More than a visual archive, it becomes an act of remembering.

Through his lens, Amritsar is not just seen, it is felt. The Harmandir Sahib appears not as grandeur, but as stillness. Reflections in the sarovar, bowed heads, a couple walking the parikrama, kar sewa after 1984, these are not staged compositions. They are moments allowed to exist.

Outside the shrine, in narrow lanes, his images take on another life, printed as postcards and passed from hand to hand, gradually becoming part of the city itself.

Punjab, in his photographs, is neither romanticised nor reduced to conflict. It exists in its fullness, wounded, resilient, spiritual and deeply human.

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Fragments of a life still connected to soil

We were told that at his home in Delhi, he kept plants gathered from across India, each carrying soil from a different place he had travelled to. There is something profoundly Punjabi in that, a relationship with “mitti” (soil) that is both physical and emotional. It feels like a metaphor for his work, collecting fragments, carrying places within him and refusing to let them remain distant.

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When the photographer returns

Even in later years, after achieving global recognition, his connection to Punjab remained intact. In 2025, when devastating floods submerged villages, he supported relief efforts through the Prints of Punjab initiative, conceived by his daughter Avani Rai. For him, photography was never detached from responsibility. The image was not an end. It was a form of engagement.

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Why his lens still matters

To write about Raghu Rai today is to reflect on our relationship with images. For many of us, his photographs feel familiar, even if we never knew their origin. They are images we have seen, absorbed and carried within us.

With his passing, it becomes essential to revisit not just what he photographed, but how he photographed. Because before every narrative, there was a moment, unfiltered and untouched, waiting to be seen. For us, his work does not remain confined to archives. It lives in fragments, in the images we grew up with.

Raghu Rai may be remembered as the photographer who captured India. But for those who saw Punjab through his lens, he remains something closer, something more enduring — a lived memory.

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Damanjeet Kaur is a writer from Punjab and Kanwal Singh is a writer from J&K