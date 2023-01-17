Rahul gets warm welcome in Tanda

Our Correspondent

Tanda Urmar, January 16

“I want to say that Punjab should be run from Punjab only. Punjab should not be run from Delhi, and I want to tell Bhagwant Mann that you are the Chief Minister of Punjab. Bhagwant Mann should not come under the pressure of Kejriwal.”

This was stated by Congress former president Rahul Gandhi as he addressed a public meeting here today. His Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the Tanda Legislative Assembly in the evening. Rahul and the yatra was given a grand welcome under the leadership of former minister Sangat Singh Giljian during his journey from Chaulang toll plaza to Darapur. Addressing a huge public meeting in Tanda, Rahul said Mann should work independently, listening to the hearts of the farmers and labourers. No one should have a remote control and whenever the Congress party ruled Punjab, it used this philosophy that the Chief Minister of Punjab should run Punjab.

Addressing the participants of yatra, he said, “You are walking with us since morning. You walked 20-25 kilometres, you gave your strength and love to this journey, for this I would like to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart”.

“The Congress party will walk together, will go among the people, will embrace the people, no power can defeat it. Our workers, are the lions, and lionesses, no one can compete with them,” said Rahul.