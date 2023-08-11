Rahul is new Amritsar MC Commissioner, to join office on Aug 14

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

A 2017-batch IAS officer Rahul has been appointed as the Amritsar Municipal Corporation Commissioner. Rahul would join the office on August 14.

Before transfer, he was heading the Bathinda Municipal Corporation. He would replace Sandeep Rishi, who was appointed MC Commissioner eight months ago on November 27, 2022.

Rishi’s services were appreciated by the government for successfully conducting the G20 summit in March this year.