Raids at hide-outs of 3-member gang of vehicle lifters

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 18

The Verowal police have identified a three-member gang of robbers, who had been robbing passersby of their vehicles in the area.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh said here on Monday that the suspects had been identified as Jugraj Singh, a resident of Dinewal village, Gurpreet Singh Gola and Jobanjit Singh, a resident of Ekal Gadda village.

The ASI said that the armed gang members wore masks and robbed one Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Bath village, of his motorcycle when he was on way to Kotli Saru Khan village a week ago.

The police had registered a case under Sections 379-B (2), 341, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 2, 7, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the three suspects in this connection. The police said that raids were being conducted at the possible hide-outs of the vehicle lifters to arrest them.

#Tarn Taran