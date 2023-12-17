Raids on to arrest suspects involved in Rangarh village murder over land dispute

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

A manhunt has been launched to arrest those who were involved in the Rangarh village incident in which a man was shot dead while his brother was injured in a land dispute on Thursday night.

The police have already arrested five persons, including village sarpanch Nirvail Singh’s son Vishal Singh and his wife Kulwinder Kaur along with three others in the case.

The family members and residents of the village had held a demonstration on the Amritsar-Attari road and demanded the arrest of sarpanch and another prime suspect Karamjit Singh, who had shot the victims.

Karamjit Singh was also injured in the attack. He was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after veins of his hand ruptured. He was bleeding profusely. However, he slipped away from the hospital before a police team reached there.

“By the time police team reached the hospital, he slipped away from there. He was admitted to the emergency ward in the hospital. Raids are on to arrest him,” said Manmeetpal Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station.

He said five persons has already been arrested in the case. According to the police a dispute over a piece of (75 yards) land was the reason behind the incident. The deceased was identified as Manjit Singh, alias Laddi, who had sustained a bullet injury on the chest while his brother Bikramjit Singh suffered a bullet injury on the thigh.

The police had booked 12 persons on charges of murder, attempt to murder and criminal trespass besides the Arms Act. Among those booked included sarpanch of Rangarh village Nirvail Singh, his wife Kulwinder Kaur and his two sons Vishal Singh and Jashan Singh. Others suspects were identified as Sukhwant Singh, Satnam Singh, Simran Singh, Amarbir Singh, Karamjit Singh, Baaz Singh, Suba Singh and Angrej Singh, all of same village.