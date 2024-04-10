Railway official returns lost wallet to train passenger

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

Chief ticket inspector at city railway station Chaman Lal returned a wallet containing important documents, credit and other cards to a passenger travelling in Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast Express. The passenger had lost his wallet in the train.

Chaman Lal found the wallet in Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast Express and returned it to the passenger after locating him in the train. Lal was working as ticket checking supervisor in the train No. 12241. A passenger in B-1 coach informed him that he had lost his wallet. Lal immediately started searching for the wallet in the train.

After locating the wallet, Lal handed it over to the passenger in the presence of the GRP personnel escorting the train. On checking wallet, the passenger found all his cards and money. Paramdeep Singh Saini, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, announced that a certificate of appreciation would be given to ticket checking staff for the commendable work to inspire others.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.