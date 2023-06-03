Railways collects Rs 62.15 lakh fine from 8,195 ticketless travellers

Amritsar, June 2
The Ferozepur division collected Rs 62.15 lakh fine from 8,195 ticketless passengers at the Amritsar railway station in May.
In all, 40,840 passengers were found travelling without tickets during checking in trains last month by railway officials in the Ferozepur division. The division collected a penalty of over Rs 4 crore from these ticketless passengers.
Out of these 40,840 ticketless passengers, 8,195 were caught at the Amritsar railway station and the division collected Rs 62.15 lakh in fine from them.
A team of the Ferozepur division conducts intensive ticket checking in trains to curb ticketless travelling and ensure comfort and better services to all legitimate rail travellers.
More than Rs 73,000 was collected as fine from 453 passengers for littering on railway station premises under the Anti-littering Act in May.
