Railways earns Rs 2.39 cr fine from ticketless passengers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

Ferozepur division earned a revenue of Rs 2.39 crore, including nearly Rs 26 lakh from the Amritsar railway station by imposing a fine on ticketless passengers and over Rs 1.26 lakh from passengers for littering in the platforms under the Anti-Littering Act in September.

To stop ticketless travelling by passengers in trains, a ticket-checking team of the division has been deployed for ticket checking in trains. During ticket checking in trains during September by ticket checking staff and chief ticket inspectors of the division, a total of 26,711 passengers were found travelling without tickets and a revenue of about Rs 2.39 crore was collected from them as fine.

The revenue collected as fine during September is 19 per cent more as compared to the same period last year.

Regular checks are being conducted at the main stations to keep the railway stations clean and prevent the general public from littering the stations and make them aware of cleanliness. As a result, in the month of September, over Rs 1.26 lakh was recovered from 720 passengers for littering in the station.

Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Sahu said a ticket checking campaign would continue at the railway stations. The main objective of ticket checking was to improve the sale of railway tickets and impose fine on passengers travelling without tickets. The Divisional Railway Manager appreciated all the ticket-checking staff and said this was possible due to their collective efforts and hard work.

#Ferozepur