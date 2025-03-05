Railways earns 2 cr from ticketless passengers

The Ferozepur division of Northern Railway during an intensive ticket checking in trains earned a revenue of Rs 2.39 crore from ticketless passengers in February. Out of Rs 2.39 crore, Rs 37,27,905 was earned from the Amritsar railway station.

To curb ticketless and irregular travel in trains and ensure comfortable travel and better services to genuine rail users, the ticket checking drive is being conducted.

Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Sahu said during ticket checking in trains, a total of 24,654 passengers were found travelling without tickets or irregularly by the ticket checking staff and chief ticket inspectors of the division. A total revenue of Rs 2.39 crore was recovered from them as fine. This has increased the revenue of the Ferozepur division, which is commendable, he added.

Advertisement

Railway officials also conducted frequent surprise ticket checking drives to prevent unauthorized entry of passengers in trains and passengers were advised to travel in trains with proper tickets.

To keep the railway stations of the division clean and to stop the general public from littering railway properties and make them aware of cleanliness, regular checking is done at the main stations of the division.