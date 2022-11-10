Railways earns Rs 3.30 crore from ticketless passengers

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, November 9

To check ticketless travelling by passengers in trains, the Ferozepur division of Northern Railway carried out intensive checking of passengers in trains and levied Rs 3.30 crore as fine on 37,758 passengers in October. Of them, 6,321 ticketless passengers were found at the Amritsar railway station and a fine of Rs 49,70,354 was recovered from them.

Dr Seema Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, said in the month of October, a total of 37,758 passengers were found travelling without tickets by the ticket checking staff and chief ticket inspectors of the division. A revenue of about Rs 3.30 crore was earned as fine. This was well above the target of Rs 2.50 crore for the month which is 32 per cent more than the target given to the division.

In October, a total of 37,758 passengers were found travelling without tickets by the ticket checking staff and chief ticket inspectors of the division. A revenue of about Rs 3.30 crore was earned as fine. This was well above the target of Rs 2.50 crore for the month which is 32 per cent more than the target given to the division. Regular checks are conducted at the main stations of the division to keep the railway stations clean and to prevent general public from spreading dirt on the stations and to make them aware of cleanliness. —Dr Seema Sharma, divisional Rly manager

She said regular checks were conducted at the main stations of the division to keep the railway stations clean and to prevent general public from spreading dirt on the stations and to make them aware of cleanliness. As a result, over Rs 1 lakh was collected from 538 passengers for spreading dirt in the stations (under anti-littering act) in October.

She said a ticket checking campaign would continue in the division and its main objective was to improve the sale of railway tickets and to collect fines from passengers travelling without tickets.