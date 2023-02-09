Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

Even after the implementation of strict norms, cases of passengers travelling without tickets remain high. In the month of January, Northern Railway’s Ferozepur division found 3,843 passengers travelling without ticket from the Amritsar railway station and fined them Rs 30,26,015.

In November, the Railways had caught 5,094 ticketless passengers and fined them Rs 44 lakh at the local railway station. In all, 21,760 passengers travelling without tickets in trains were found by Northern Railway’s Ferozepur division and Rs 2.16 crore was earned as fine from them in January.

The ticket checking team of Ferozepur division conducted intensive ticket checking in trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel to provide comfortable travel and better services to all genuine rail users. A total of 21,760 passengers were found travelling without tickets or travelling irregularly during January by the ticket checking staff and chief ticket inspectors of the division. Through ticket checking, Ferozepur division had collected a revenue of about 34.64 crore during the April-January period of the current financial year, which is about 143 per cent more than collected in the same period of the previous financial year.

Regular checking is done at the main stations of the division to keep the railway stations under the division clean and to prevent the general public from spreading filth at the stations and to make them aware of cleanliness. As a result, in the month of January, 284 passengers were fined more than Rs 50,000 for littering in the station premises (under the Anti-Littering Act).

Ferozepur division’s Divisional Railway Manager Dr Seema Sharma said the ticket checking campaign would continue in Ferozepur division. The main purpose of ticket checking was to improve the sale of railway tickets and to recover fines from passengers travelling without tickets so that they travel with proper tickets in future.

Appreciating all the ticket checking staff, the DRM said due to their collective efforts and hard work, 64 per cent more revenue was earned than the target given by the head office in the month of January.