Railways earns Rs 2.79 crore as fine from ticketless travellers

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, January 6

The Ferozepur division under which the Amritsar railway station falls, imposed a penalty on 337 passengers and collected over Rs 58,000 in fine for littering on the station premises under the Anti-Littering and Anti-Spitting Act besides earning a revenue of Rs 2.79 crore through checking of tickets.

This was visible at the local railway station where platforms and their entrance and exit gates were found litter-free. Railway officials said that maintaining cleanliness and convincing the visitors not to litter the properties of the railway was a daunting task.

Dr Seema Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, said regular checking was done at the main stations to keep them clean and to prevent the general public from spreading filth and to make them aware of cleanliness. As a result, in November, more than Rs 58,000 was collected from 337 passengers for littering on the station premises.

In December, the division earned a revenue of Rs 2.79 crore through ticket checking. A total of 28,804 passengers were found travelling without tickets during checking in trains during December by the ticket checking staff and chief ticket inspectors of the division. Of these, 5,094 ticketless passengers were detected at the local railway station and a fine of over Rs 44 lakh was imposed on them.

The ticket checking team of the division conducts intensive checks in trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel to provide better services to all genuine rail users.

DRM Seema Sharma said checking will continue in Ferozepur division. The main purpose was to improve the sale of railway tickets and recover fines from passengers travelling without a valid ticket. Appreciating the ticket checking staff for their work, the DRM said this has been possible due to their collective efforts and hard work.