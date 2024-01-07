Railways recovers Rs 53 lakh fine from train travellers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

The Ferozepur division under which the Amritsar railway station falls recovered Rs 53 lakh as fine from ticketless passengers in December last year. A total of Rs 3.39 crore was recovered from ticketless passengers in the entire division during the same period.

Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Sahu said the staff concerned was continuously checking tickets in trains to stop passengers from unauthorised travel. During checking in December, 33,379 passengers were found travelling without tickets or irregularly.

He said, “The fine recovered during December, 2023, is 26 per cent more than corresponding period last year.”

The head office had given the division a target to earn Rs 2.50 crore revenue through ticket checking for the month of December. The ticket checking staff of the division earned 36 per cent more revenue than the set target.

