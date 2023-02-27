Railways to run Holi special trains from Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

The Railways will run special trains on account of Holi from Amritsar. The Gorakhpur-Amritsar special train will leave for Gorakhpur at 2.40 pm on March 3 and another train on March 10. The train will leave for Amritsar at 2.30 pm from Gorakhpur on March 17 and reach the next day at 9.30 am.

The Amritsar-Gorakhpur special train will depart from Amritsar at 12.45 pm on March 4 and March 11 and March 18. These trains will reach Gorakhpur at 8.50 am, the next day.

The special trains will halt at Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Sitapur city, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar, Jagadhri, Ambala Cantonment, Ludhiana, Jalandhar city and Beas stations.