Rain brings respite from heat, humidity

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 25

After days of unbearable heat, residents of the district heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday evening when a heavy downpour began in different parts of the district. Jagmohan Singh, sarpanch, Dode Kalsian village, said the weather was unbearably hot in the afternoon, when he had gone to the nearby Khalra village. However, it turned pleasant at around 4 pm when the sky went cloudy and cool breeze brought relief. The sarpanch added that around 6.30 pm, light showers began and when he was on his way back to his village, it started raining cats and dogs.

As paddy plantation is at its peak these days, the heavy rain is like a health tonic for the crop, Jagmohan said. He added that the rain was beneficial for the fodder crops and the animal as well.

Sukhbir Kaur, a resident of Tarn Taran town, said tiny-tots and the elderly had not been feeling well during the last few days because of the unbearable heat. The heavy rain on Sunday evening had given much-needed respite to them, she added.

Dr Swaranjit Dhawan, SMO, Civil Hospital, suggested to use boiled water for drinking purposes to avoid any disease outbreak. Heavy rain was reported in almost all parts of the district, including Harike, Chohla Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Jandiala Guru-Bundala, Sarai Amanat Khan and Gohalwar.

Meanwhile, heavy rain also lashed parts of Amritsar district in the evening, bringing relief from the scorching heat.