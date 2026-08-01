Rain exposes chinks in city’s drainage infra; same old story, say locals

Intermittent showers once again exposed shortcomings in the city’s drainage infrastructure.

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The civic body’s claims of carrying out desilting of drains before the start of rainy season fell flat on its face as most stretches, including the GT Road, remained waterlogged for hours after the rain, causing inconvenience to commuters.

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The area around the under-construction flyover in New Amritsar, was inundated, resulting in traffic chaos.

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Both sides of the road near Alpha Mall were inundated.

On the Batala road bypass, pits filled with rainwater posed a serious risk to motorists, with residents claiming that the number of mishaps had risen during the rainy season.

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Several localities in the walled city also faced waterlogging in the absence of a proper stormwater drainage network.

Residents of East Mohan Nagar and Ajit Nagar said rainwater entered their houses after the recent showers, disrupting normal life and damaging household belongings.

They alleged that repeated complaints about a choked sewer drain were ignored, resulting in flooding during the monsoon.

Local representatives said they had repeatedly urged Municipal Corporation officials to clean the drain before the onset of the rainy season, but their pleas were not responded to.

A local, Pritpal Singh, said overflowing sewer lines and poor drainage had left streets submerged, affecting vehicular movement and increasing the risk of water-borne diseases. On this, the officials assured locals of getting the drain cleaned at the earliest.