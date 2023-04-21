 Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala : The Tribune India

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

Wheat crop suffered 100 per cent damage in many villages of the town

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal takes stock of wheat crop in a field in Ajnala on Thursday.



Tribune Reporters

Amritsar, April 20

Heavy rain and hailstorm that lashed most parts of the district on Wednesday evening caused a huge damage to various crops, including wheat. This was stated by district agriculture officials here on Thursday. The maximum damage was reported from the Ajnala rural belt where wheat crop suffered 100 per cent damage in many villages.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal along with officials of the Agriculture and Revenue Departments visited the fields to assess the crop loss. The minister said a fresh girdawari to assess the loss of crops by rain and hailstorm had been ordered. He also directed the officials to submit a report within the next two days so that the compensation could be released at the earliest.

The farmers said the hailstorm continued for almost 20 minutes which caused damage to vegetable crops, fodder, sugarcane and even trees as their leaves were torn. Such was the intensity of the hailstorm that spikes of wheat plants were broken, he said.

Agriculture officials stated that heavy damages to wheat crop were reported in Chamiari, Mukam, Dhariwal, Kaler, Terra Kalan, Thamowal, Kotla, Dialplum and Terri villages. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said the clear picture would emerge only after the girdawari by the revenue officials was completed.

The untimely rains during the wheat season have caused a huge damage to the crops. The wheat crop has suffered maximum damage as it was ready for harvesting anytime soon. The farmers stated that the untimely rains in the first week of April had already caused a huge damage to the crop, this rainfall would destroy them.

“The rain has led to inundation of the wheat fields. It has also delayed the harvesting by at least five days as heavy combine harvesters cannot enter the wet fields,” said a farmer.

Tarn Taran farmers also bear the brunt

Tarn Taran: Heavy rainfall and hailstorm that lashed many parts of the district for more than an hour here on Thursday has increased the problems of farmers.

Areas around Tarn Taran block and the villages in Naushehra Pannuan, Gandiwind, Khadoor Sahib, Chohla Sahib and Patti reported heavy rain and hailstorm.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Surinder Singh said officials of the department were sent to collect data on the loss caused to farmers and the report would be released soon. The CAO was of the view that the hailstorm would be more harmful for farmers as the crop had ripened and was ready for harvesting.

Prabhdial Singh, a farmer of Aladinpur village, said heavy rain and hailstorms lashed various areas of the district for over 40 minutes in the afternoon. He said his crop in most of the fields had already flattened during the previous rains and this hailstorm had further damaged the crop.

Kulbir Singh, a farmer of Kasel village, said half of the crop was destroyed due to inclement weather in the beginning of April. A huge damage to wheat crop was reported from Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Naushehra Panuan, Gandiwind, Chohla Sahib and Patti blocks.

Even the produce (at the grain markets), which was either awaiting procurement or already procured, were also drenched.

