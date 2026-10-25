Rain, hailstorm damage paddy

Heavy rain, hailstorms and thunderstorms in several parts of the area have dealt a severe blow to farmers. The unseasonal weather has damaged produce lying in grain markets, while paddy and basmati crops that were ready for harvesting have also suffered losses.

Hardial Singh, a farmer from Ghariala village, said strong winds had damaged his standing ripe crop, while the produce brought to the market had also been soaked in rain. He said the wet produce would have to be dried in the sun for several days before it could be sold.

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Satwinder Singh Palasaur, a farmer from Palasaur village, said heavy hailstorms had lashed his village and some nearby villages, causing extensive damage to standing crops.

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Shivcharan Singh, a farmer from Naushehra Pannuan village, said the rain had compounded farmers’ problems. He said the harvesting of paddy and basmati crops would be delayed and yields were likely to decline as hailstones had caused grains to fall from the stalks.

Paragpur, a village in the border area, has also suffered heavy crop damage due to hailstorms. The rain, accompanied by strong winds, flattened crops in the fields, raising fears of a substantial decline in yield.

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At the Tarn Taran grain market, most farmers have their produce lying in the open outside the sheds. Many traders do not even have tarpaulins to cover the crops, leaving the produce brought by farmers exposed to rain and vulnerable to damage.

For the past three days, farmers bringing paddy to the market had been facing allegations from the authorities that they were arriving before procurement operations had resumed. As a result, even paddy that had been dry when brought to the market has now become wet. Farmers said it would take several days to dry the produce before it could be sold.

The unseasonal rain on Thursday has thus added to farmers’ losses at every stage, from standing crops in the fields to harvested produce lying in the markets.