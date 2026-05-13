Rain helps douse fire near substation

A fire broke out near the 132-kV PSPCL substation on Batala Road on Wednesday, but was brought under control shortly afterwards, with rainfall also helping in dousing the flames.

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The incident occurred in the evening hours and prompted a swift response, with the

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Amritsar Municipal Corporation pressing fire

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tenders into service to contain the blaze.

The PSPCL Chief Engineer (Border Range) said the fire originated in a nearby store and did not reach the power substation. He added that, according to initial reports, there was no major damage.

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The fire mainly affected nearby bushes and wild growth, and was extinguished soon after the onset of rain.