Rain washes out inaugural match

Amritsar, June 14
The 2th Hero Senior Women’s National Football Championship which was to kick off today, has now been postponed indefinitely. Unexpected downpour in evening washed away the inaugural match which was to be held between Chandigarh and Punjab teams today at Guru Nanak Stadium.
The championship is being organised in Amritsar for the first time by the Punjab Football Association in collaboration with the District Football Association at the Guru Nanak Stadium.
District Football Association president Sukhchain Singh Aulakh said that 12 teams from different states of the country were participating in the tournament of women’s football, which will run from June 14 to June 28. Pool A has teams from Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Odisha, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and Pool B has teams from Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Railway Department, West Bengal and Haryana.
